Smoke seen for miles as flames shoot from roof of Medford home

MEDFORD, Mass. — Smoke could be seen for miles on Wednesday morning after flames burst through the roof of a home in Medford.

The fire broke out at a home on Fern Road, which is located less than a mile from Interstate 93.

Aerial video showed firefighters cutting open solar panels on the roof to allow the flames to burn through.

Thick smoke was pouring out of the home as crews on ladder trucks doused the fire with water.

A neighborhood resident told Boston 25 News that it appears the residents of the home escaped to safety.

Multiple emergency vehicles blocked off the area to traffic.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

