Smoke from raging Canadian wildfires blowing into Massachusetts, could linger for several days

BOSTON — Smoke from raging wildfires in western Canada is blowing into New England and could linger in Massachusetts for several days.

The National Weather Service hasn’t issued any alerts in the Bay State but poor air quality could affect sensitive groups through the end of the week.

“The wildfires are in Canada and western Canada at that but you’ve got these mid-to-upper level winds that pick up that smoke,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “Depending on how those winds are blowing, they’ll basically steer that smoke right into New England.”

Wednesday’s smoky sunrise featured vibrant colors due to the smoke and skies will remain milky and bright throughout the day.

A haze will be noticeable over much of the area on Thursday and likely Friday as the giant plume of smoke filters into our region.

Scores of wildfires across the United States and Canada have scorched swaths of land in recent weeks, forcing evacuations and road closures.

The National Interagency Fire Center has an interactive map that shows all of the current wildfires burning in the United States and Canada.

