Small fire prompts large emergency response at historic Fenway Park in Boston

BOSTON — The streets around Fenway Park in Boston were filled with fire crews and their trucks on Saturday after a fire was reported in a concession stand at the historic ballyard.

The fire happened while the Red Sox were on the road for a weekend series against the New York Yankees.

A Red Sox spokesperson says the small fire was in a concession stand near Gate D and it was contained within minutes thanks to the quick response by the Boston Fire Department, Red Sox Security, and the Facilities teams at Fenway.

Boston Fire Department responds to small fire at historic Fenway Park Boston Fire Department responds to small fire at historic Fenway Park

“There were no injuries and the site is now completely safe and secure,” according to the statement from the Red Sox.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Boston Fire Department responds to small fire at historic Fenway Park

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group