Sky-high prices and views: Here’s what it’s like to live above Boston

BOSTON — It’s where Boston’s historic Back Bay meets its growing future. Some of the most expensive homes on the market are at One Dalton.

It’s the largest residential building in New England. Boston 25 News wanted to get a feel for the space, the size, and the amenities that come with those sky-high price tags.

“388 sq. feet, it’s cozy, but you know for the demographic, that’s probably purchasing something like for under a million to get into a Four Seasons residence is a hard-working 60/70 hours a week out of midtown; you don’t need much,” explained John Lonborg, director of Sales at One Dalton.

The space is going for about $895,000. A smaller unit, about 20 square feet smaller, goes for $795,000.

“This is an empty unit, more or less the same exact square footage, slightly smaller but with a view,” Lonborg explained.

One Dalton’s selling point isn’t really the small studio size for the big price tag. They’re selling amenities like a pet spa, golf simulator, private theater to stream, and a private Pilates studio.

One Dalton is a Four Seasons property, so you also get access to the hotel’s lap pool, gym, and sauna.

There’s also a resident’s lounge serving breakfast in the morning.

After looking at a studio, we went up to a sky residence. The private elevator opens up on the 54th floor, giving access to 4 thousand square feet and a wrap-around view of Boston’s landmarks: Fenway, Charles River, and the Prudential Tower.

The 61-story building opened in 2019. It was developed by Richard Friedman and is about 90 percent occupied.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group