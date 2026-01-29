Skating club of Boston to host remembrance on one-year anniversary of deadly DC Plane Crash

BOSTON — Thursday marks one year since 67 people were killed when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight over Washington, D.C.

Six members of the Skating Club of Boston were among the victims.

The club will hold a public remembrance on Thursday evening at the Frog Pond on Boston Common to honor those who were lost.

Two teenage skaters, their mothers, and two coaches from the club died in the crash. Coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, skaters Jinna Han, 13, and Spencer Lane, 16, along with their parents Jin Han and Christine Lane, were on the American Airlines flight when it collided with the military helicopter during its descent.

A separate memorial gathering was held Wednesday night in Washington, D.C., bringing together families, friends, and community members to reflect on the lives cut short in the disaster.

Shishkova and Naumov are the parents of Maxim Naumov, who recently qualified for the 2026 U.S. Olympic figure skating team.

Earlier this week, the National Transportation Safety Board reported that the probable cause of the collision was the FAA’s approval of a hazardous flight route, along with insufficient warnings from air traffic control to the Army helicopter’s pilots.

Thursday’s remembrance at the Frog Pond begins at 5 p.m.

Another memorial is scheduled for Friday in Providence at the City Rink from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

