Maxim Naumov reflects on making the U.S Olympic team after losing his parents

NOWROOD, Mass. — Three athletes from the Skating Club of Boston are officially bound for Milan, where they’ll compete on the world’s biggest stage at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Among them is skater Maxim Naumov, whose journey has been marked by extraordinary loss — and extraordinary resilience.

Naumov’s parents were among six people with ties to the club who died in last year’s tragic mid‑air collision in Washington, D.C. In the months that followed, he stepped away from the ice, unsure if he would ever return.

On Wednesday, Naumov returned to the Skating Club of Boston, his home rink, and talked about dealing with grief and the sanctuary he found when returning to the ice.

“That’s what I’m really proud of the most - about just my mentality and the resilience I was able to show this season, because just at the very beginning, I didn’t know if I was ever going to skate again, period, Naumov said.

While waiting for his scores at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships last week, Naumov held a photo of himself as a child with his parents.

“I really wanted them to be with me, as I hear the scores as I realize what’s happening at such a crucial moment in my life,” Naumov said.

He said skating became a tool that allowed him to move through his grief — and ultimately rediscover his purpose.

“I am so honored to be part of the team that gets to represent the USA this year.”

Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, will also represent the Skating Club of Boston in the 2026 Olympics.

Naumov will compete in the men’s singles event when the Winter Games begin on February 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

