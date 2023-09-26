Sister, brother hospitalized after being struck by speeding minivan while walking to school in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A sister and her younger brother are recovering in the hospital after they were struck by a speeding minivan while walking to school in Lynn on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving pedestrians near 98 Holyoke Street around 8:20 a.m. found a 10-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

The siblings were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. As of Tuesday morning, there was no immediate update on their condition.

Their older brother told Boston 25 News that they had just left the house and were walking ahead of his stepdad when the driver of a minivan jumped the curb and struck them before continuing on into two parked cars.

Video from the scene of the crash showed a toppled road sign and tire marks across a front lawn.

Authorities said the driver stayed on the scene and was cited for charges related to unsafe operation and speeding.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

