Single-engine plane crashes into Lake Winnipesaukee

GILFORD, NH — A small single-engine plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee late Saturday night, FAA officials tell Boston 25 News.

The Cessna 150 crashed down into the 71-mile-square-foot lake near Gilford, New Hampshire around 9:15 p.m., the FAA says. Only the pilot was onboard.

An update on the medical condition of the pilot was not made immediately available.

Gilford Fire Department officials say they responded to the initial call but the matter has since been turned over to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

