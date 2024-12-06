Shooting in Chelsea prompts several road closures

CHELSEA, Mass. — Several roads are closed as investigators respond to a shooting in Chelsea Friday morning.

Investigators responded after a person was shot at the intersection of Eastern and Central Avenue, a spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office confirmed to Boston 25.

According to Chelsea police, here is the list of road closures:

Pearl Street at Marginal Street is closed and traffic is being detoured onto Pearl Street.

Marginal Street is shut down at Willow Street and traffic is being detoured onto Willow Street.

Marginal Street is shut down at Central Avenue and is being detoured right onto Central Avenue.

There was no immediate update on the victim’s condition.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden is headed to the scene and will speak to the media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

