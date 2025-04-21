‘Shooter just ran by the train’: Images of person of interest released following gunfire at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Transit Police released images of a person of interest in connection with gunfire on the southbound platform inside the Harvard Square train station.

It happened at 2:15 p.m. Sunday on a busy holiday weekend ahead of the Boston Marathon.

Police said a man fired four to five rounds at a targeted individual and fled the scene.

The proximity of the gunshots to a crowded Red Line train caused panic and confusion for those on board.

“I heard, pop, pop, pop, and all of a sudden everyone just started flying everywhere, running all over the place,” said Mark, who didn’t want to use his last name. “The shooter just ran by the train.”

There were no reported injuries following the shots being fired.

“We have homeless living in the subways. They’re on drugs. Now we have guns,” said MBTA rider Yvonne Cairis. “Everyone’s got their children, and they’re from out of town. What are they going to think about Boston?”

The shooting shut down Harvard Square station for nearly three hours.

A shelter-in-place, went into effect for about 30 minutes at nearby Harvard University where the school sent a series of emergency alerts.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has additional information is asked to call 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

