‘A shock to the system’: People react to Boston’s first heat wave of the year

BOSTON — The city of Boston has declared a heat emergency through Tuesday, warning residents to take it easy in what could be the first heat wave of the year.

After 13 rainy Saturdays in a row, many Bostonians were eager to finally enjoy some sunshine on this first official weekend of summer.

“It’s been cold, and we’ve had so much rain, so I feel like people are excited about the heat but it’s definitely toasty,” said Phillip Wang, enjoying the beach in South Boston.

Many couldn’t wait for this warmer weather, but they may not be quite ready for a possible heat wave already.

“I feel like it’s a shock to the system,” said Alexandra Thomas in South Boston.

The city of Boston has declared a heat emergency starting Sunday through Tuesday as temperatures soar into the 90’s, feeling more like 100 these next couple days.

“It’s been pretty hot, pretty toasty, it’s been a good day to be at the beach, the water’s nice and cool but I feel like if I wasn’t at the beach I’d want to be inside it’s pretty toasty,” said Wang.

From the city’s beaches to pools and splash pads, city leaders encourage people to find ways to stay cool.

“I really like to go to the beach on hot days with my friends,” said Richie Karash, a ten-year-old in South Boston.

As nice as the beach can be, Boston Health officials are warning people to take breaks from the heat, by finding places with AC and of course stay hydrated.

During heat waves, Boston EMS typically sees a 10 to 15% increase in 911 calls for people of all ages.

“I think it’s a great day to be at the beach and to get in the water, but walking to work tomorrow will probably be very, very hot, so I’ll try to wear light clothes and drink a lot of water,” said Thomas. “Let’s hope my building’s AC stays working or else I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

While there will be more than a dozen cooling centers open in Boston on Monday and Tuesday, residents can also stop by a public library for some relief from the heat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group