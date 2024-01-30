‘She was in agony’: Woman hospitalized after being rescued from garbage truck in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — People at a Manchester, New Hampshire, housing complex are wondering how their neighbor ended up lodged in a garbage truck on trash collection day.

Fire officials believe she was thrown from a dumpster into the truck on Beech Hill Drive Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the garbage was compacted up to four times before the driver noticed the woman through a camera in a truck.

Trash truck rescue in New Hampshire

He called 911 and first responders then carried out an intricate and unusual rescue over the course of the next 30 minutes.

“All you heard was screaming,” said neighbor Amanda Czzowitz. “She was in agony.”

Neighbors told Boston 25 News that the woman is a 60-year-old fellow resident.

She told firefighters that she somehow fell into a dumpster while tossing the trash.

Fire officials said they’re still looking into how it happened.

It’s still unclear how long the woman had been in the dumpster for before she was thrown into the garbage truck.

“My kids are home from school, and they’re watching. I was like, girls, once you see her come out, I don’t want you watching,” said neighbor Matthew Czzowitz.

First responders used a basket pulled by the fire truck crane to carefully hoist the woman to safety.

She was transported to Eliot Hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters said they were able to speak with her through a side access panel of the truck but that she was not alert enough to answer their questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

