‘She is petrified:’ Father of N.H. girl who says man tried to lure her into his car speaks out

CONCORD, N.H. — Police say a 9-year-old girl reported a man tried to lure her into his car on Thursday afternoon. Officers have interviewed both the suspect and girl and are trying to figure out exactly what happened.

The girl’s father is beside himself. “She is petrified,” said her father, Alan.

Boston25 is not showing Alan or using his last name to protect his and his daughter’s identities.

“I am furious,” said Alan. Last Thursday at 3:45 p.m., his daughter was alone on her bike on Route 3 by the Cumberland Farms. She’s usually with her brother, but she asked permission to get a slushy. Her father says a man in his 60′s approached her in his car and asked if she wanted to go for a ride. She ran into Cumby’s where they called police and her father. “She came out from behind aisles ran, jumped into my arms, shaking, and crying,” said Alan.

Officers did talk with the man, who lives close by. They said the two accounts are very different. As a result, police are releasing very few details about the man, his car, and what happened to not taint what a witness might have seen or anyone else’s possible experience.

“At this point, we are trying to find out if there was anybody else. Any other children or even adults that may have witnessed something or may have been approached in the same manner,” said Deputy Chief John Thomas, Concord, NH police department.

Police said the girl did exactly what she should have done. Alan hopes that helps his daughter get justice.

“She’s not going to be home alone. She is not going to ride her bike in the neighborhood anymore because we don’t know. We never thought this would happen,” said Alan. “This is my little girl. He took away some of her freedoms. We want something done.”

Police are still investigating the incident and right now there are no charges. The girl was not physically hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

