Sharks are already lurking in the water off Mass., experts warn ahead of Memorial Day weekend

As the first big holiday weekend of the summer arrives, experts are warning of an increase in shark activity.

Officials at the New England Aquarium say several marine mammals off the Massachusetts Coast have recently been found suffering from shark bites. The aquarium says this is the time of year when white sharks will return to the waters closer to the coast as they hunt seals and other animals.

A dead minke whale was seen with what scientists believe to be a white shark bite on May 21. A slightly chewed seal was also seen off the coast of Plymouth in April.

“Although we haven’t seen a white shark just yet this season, we know they’re here. With beach weather in the forecast and Memorial Day Weekend approaching, this is a good reminder for people to review shark safety guidelines and be shark smart,” John Chisholm, an adjunct scientist with the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life said.

Chisholm says it is important to be aware in shallow waters, avoid areas where seals or fish are present and to stay close to shore.

Shark sightings can be reported through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app .

The New England Aquarium has a team of nine scientists in the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life who study sharks.

Over 15 shark species can live in New England’s waters depending on the time of year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

