Sexual assault in Boston’s Paul Revere Park under investigation, state police say

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place in a public park in Charlestown Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson told Boston 25.

State Police, Boston Police, and Boston EMS responded to a report of a sexual assault in Paul Revere Park in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood around 9:50 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators who arrived on the scene spoke to the victim, who provided a description of the suspect.

“The State Police have primary jurisdiction as the incident occurred on state property,” an MSP spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Boston Barracks at 617-727-6780.

