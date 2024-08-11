Several Steamship Authority trips cancelled this weekend due to crew shortage

A day after a slew of canceled and delayed trips to the islands Saturday, Steamship Authority riders were still dealing with a ripple effect Sunday.

Several trips between Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven were shelved Saturday afternoon due to “crewing cancellations”, the Steamship Authority wrote on social media. Because ferries and ship crews worked later than usual to get people home, some Sunday morning trips were delayed or canceled so crews could get the U.S. Coast Guard-mandated rest period.

“We understand this is a frustrating situation, but please treat our employees with the same respect you would like to receive,” the Steamship Authority wrote on social media.

The 10:45 a.m. and noon voyages of the M/V Island Home were canceled early Sunday morning in the hope of getting back to a normal schedule. However, boarding delays throughout the morning,orced the 2:45 p.m.,5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. trips for the M/V Martha’s Vineyard to be canceled as well.

“Our crews and terminal personnel are working hard to accommodate today’s affected customers,” the Steamship Authority wrote on their website. “Please remember your patience as you travel today; we have received disturbing reports of verbal abuse directed at our employees, and there is no excuse for that behavior. We understand this is a frustrating situation, but please treat our employees with the same respect you would like to receive.

An operations update: all customers who were waiting to travel as a result of Saturday's crewing cancellations on the Woods Hole-Martha’s Vineyard route were accommodated by the end of the day. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/FWjNhTDSxq — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) August 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

