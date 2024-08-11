Local

Several Steamship Authority trips cancelled this weekend due to crew shortage

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Nantucket And Martha's Vineyard Struggle With Tourism Due To COVID-19 NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 25: A view of a Steamship Authority ferry approaches the Nantucket Terminal on April 25, 2020 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The Steamship Authority is receiving 9 million dollars from the CARES Act Stimulus funding to keep ferries running between Cape Cod, Marthas Vineyard, and Nantucket. The boats have been running on a decreased schedule since ridership has cratered due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

A day after a slew of canceled and delayed trips to the islands Saturday, Steamship Authority riders were still dealing with a ripple effect Sunday.

Several trips between Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven were shelved Saturday afternoon due to “crewing cancellations”, the Steamship Authority wrote on social media. Because ferries and ship crews worked later than usual to get people home, some Sunday morning trips were delayed or canceled so crews could get the U.S. Coast Guard-mandated rest period.

“We understand this is a frustrating situation, but please treat our employees with the same respect you would like to receive,” the Steamship Authority wrote on social media.

The 10:45 a.m. and noon voyages of the M/V Island Home were canceled early Sunday morning in the hope of getting back to a normal schedule. However, boarding delays throughout the morning,orced the 2:45 p.m.,5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. trips for the M/V Martha’s Vineyard to be canceled as well.

“Our crews and terminal personnel are working hard to accommodate today’s affected customers,” the Steamship Authority wrote on their website. “Please remember your patience as you travel today; we have received disturbing reports of verbal abuse directed at our employees, and there is no excuse for that behavior. We understand this is a frustrating situation, but please treat our employees with the same respect you would like to receive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read