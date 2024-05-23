Severe weather timeline: Storms may bring downpours, lightning, wind gusts, hail to Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — A cold front will clash with the warm, sticky air today, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

“Some storms may become strong to severe with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail,” Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “We’re focused on the afternoon for the primary storm threat right into the evening.”

Some isolated showers moved through Thursday morning but the “main event” is expected around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spear said.

“The concern is for localized flooding because of the heavy rain,” Spear said in her morning forecast. “I could also add a concern for lightning. I do think there could be frequent lightning with some of the storms we’re watching.”

Storms are expected to clear out after 4 p.m. in time for the evening commute.

“Early afternoon is the most concerning time,” Spear said of the storms.

