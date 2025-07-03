Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of New England

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm watch in our area.

This alert is in effect for New Hampshire and Maine until 6 p.m.

“Watch for damaging wind and hail,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf warned. “Make sure you are weather aware!”

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6:00 PM across New Hampshire and Maine -- watch for damaging wind and hail in storms today. Make sure you are weather aware! pic.twitter.com/MXGynFQxyP — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) July 3, 2025

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Maine and New Hampshire until 6 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8hl8F74PUk — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 3, 2025

“The heat and humidity are setting the stage for some active weather,” Graf wrote in her latest weather blog. “These storms could bring damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.”

In Massachusetts, Graf said the window for storms opens after 2 p.m. and lasts through around 7 p.m.

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

©2025 Cox Media Group