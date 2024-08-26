Severe storm warnings in effect as Mass. is hit by flooding, hail, damaging wind gusts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to severe weather warnings that have been issued across Massachusetts on Monday as storms bring torrential rain, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Worcester, Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden counties until 3:45 p.m. and for Berkshire and Bristol counties until 4 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/26 3:45PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/moYOYIg9am — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) August 26, 2024

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Berkshire, Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Nantucket, and Worcester counties until 7 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm WATCH has indeed been issued and will extend until 7 PM.



A severe storm WARNING has also indeed been issued in Central Mass. 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are the threats. https://t.co/jTqYErMqk0 pic.twitter.com/m145eMlcDT — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) August 26, 2024

A flash flood warning has also been issued for Bristol, Plymouth, and Hampden counties through at least 6 p.m.

“Rapid rises of small creeks and streams, as well as flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas,” the NWS said in a statement. “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/26 6:30PM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/1PTkzzNnsJ — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) August 26, 2024

On Cape Cod, the Bourne Police Department said that “multiple areas throughout town were experiencing heavy flooding,” in addition to “amazing lightning, torrential rains, and even hail on the larger side.”

Well, I have to say, today just got really interesting. We have had a weather system move in and inundate the area with... Posted by Bourne Police Department on Monday, August 26, 2024

Photos and videos showed intense hail piling up on the ground like snow in Buzzards Bay, Bourne, Gardner, Marlboro and Rutland.

Hail hits Buzzards Bay Credit: Michael Rossik

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY





©2022 Cox Media Group