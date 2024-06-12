Several people rescued in 4th alarm fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — Fire crews are battling a large 4th alarm fire in Dorchester.

According to Boston Fire, crews received a call around 5 a.m. this morning for a fire in a 3-family home on Carson Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire in the rear of the building that had spread to adjacent buildings on both sides.

Narrow walkways between the buildings made access difficult from the front of the buildings. According to Boston Fire, multiple power lines across the front made it hard to use aerial ladders

Several people and pets have been rescued.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

At approximately 5:00 this morning heavy fire in the rear of and occupied 3 family in 7 Carson st.Dorchester. The fire has spread to adjacent buildings on both sides a 4th alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/Jqc4unDbNV — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

