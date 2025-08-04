Several MBTA commuter rail lines operating on different schedules

BOSTON — Several of the MBTA’s commuter rail lines are operating on different schedules on Monday to accommodate Amtrak repair work that “may take several weeks,” officials said.

The Fairmount, Franklin-Foxboro, and Providence-Stoughton lines are all running on adjusted schedules, according to the MBTA.

Commuters on those lines “should anticipate delays and plan accordingly,” the MBTA warned.

Crews are working to fix downed overhead wires that damaged key signal infrastructure near the Hyde Park station on Friday.

A timetable for the repairs wasn’t immediately available.

At this time, the MBTA noted that there are no planned changes to the special event train to Gillette Stadium for the Patriots’ preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Friday.

Information on service changes on each line can be found here.

