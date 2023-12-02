Several car windows smashed, vandalized overnight on Hyde Park street

BOSTON — Residents on one Hyde Park street woke up Friday morning to their cars vandalized and in one case, wallet stolen.

Officers responding to the area of Maple Street around 8 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering found that four cars on the street had their windows smashed out, according to a Boston Police report.

Authorities believe the break-in spree happened during the overnight hours. Victims now have to make costly repairs to their cars.

One man who spoke with Boston 25 News said his center console was ransacked and his wallet was stolen.

“You wanted to cry,” Warner Jackson said. “Not what you expected to see first thing in the morning.”

A resident who claims he’s lived in the neighborhood for decades said the break-ins are unprecedented.

“[It’s] usually pretty safe up here,” Barry Dashner said. “I’ve lived here almost 69 years, first time anything like this has ever happened.”

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

