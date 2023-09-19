Seven Massachusetts schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools

BOSTON — Seven schools in Massachusetts were named as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday.

The schools were among 353 schools nationwide to receive the recognition, which is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments, officials said.

The Massachusetts schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Andover – Andover West Middle School, Andover Public Schools.

Boylston – Tahanto Regional High School, Berlin-Boylston Regional School District.

Cambridge – Benjamin Banneker Charter Public School, Benjamin Banneker Charter Public.

Hopedale – Hopedale Junior Senior High School, Hopedale Public Schools.

Hyannis – Sturgis Charter Public School, Sturgis Charter Public.

Plymouth – Manomet Elementary School, Plymouth Public Schools.

Somerville – John F. Kennedy School, Somerville Public Schools.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

“National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation,” education officials said in a statement. “A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.”

