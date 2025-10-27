Serious rollover crash on I-93 in Wilmington injures one

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A rollover crash on I-93 south in Wilmington Sunday night has left at least one person seriously injured.
The rollover crash occurred around 9:30 PM near the exit to 125, State police told Boston 25 News.
Two lanes on I-93 were shut down so a medical helicopter could respond.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
