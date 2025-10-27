Serious rollover crash on I-93 in Wilmington injures one

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A rollover crash on I-93 south in Wilmington Sunday night has left at least one person seriously injured.

The rollover crash occurred around 9:30 PM near the exit to 125, State police told Boston 25 News.

Two lanes on I-93 were shut down so a medical helicopter could respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group