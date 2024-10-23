Serious motorcycle crash in Mansfield under investigation

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Authorities shut down a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon following a motor vehicle crash.

Mansfield Police say a medical helicopter was called due to a serious crash involving a motorcycle on North Main Street and West Street.

The amount of people injured is unclear at this time.

Traffic was diverted from the intersection between West Street, Union Street, North Main Street, and Fulton Street.

The roadway reopened around 4:16 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

🚓 UPDATE Road is OPEN at 4:16. Thank you for your patience. 🚨 Serious Crash with Injury🚨 MPD and MFD are on scene... Posted by Mansfield, MA Police Department on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

