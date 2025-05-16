Serious motorcycle crash on Cape Cod prompts road closure

BOURNE, Mass. — Authorities on Cape Cod shut down a roadway Thursday night after an SUV and motorcycle collided.

According to Bourne Police, multiple injuries were reported, with the motorcyclist sustaining serious injuries.

The Mid Cape Highway Connector to Sandwich Road remains closed while officials continue to investigate.

Any traffic attempting to exit the Mid Cape Hwy (on-Cape) to Sandwich Rd will be turned around at Market Basket and detoured to Sandwich exit, according to police. Any traffic from Sandwich Rd will be redirected to Sandwich.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Bourne Police and the Cape Cod Accident Reconstruction Team.

No further information was immediately available.

