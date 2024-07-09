‘Serious injuries were reported’ after car crash in Wareham, according to police

A two-car crash took place on Minot Avenue in Wareham yesterday, police say.

A statement from Bryan Whalen, Public Information Officer at the Wareham Police Department, said that local police, fire and EMS arrived at the scene at about 1:20 p.m.

“Serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.” Whalen writes.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office came to assist with the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

