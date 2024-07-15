Security analyst breaks down possible changes following attempted assassination at Trump rally

Boston 25 News security analyst Daniel Linskey, the former superintendent-in-chief of the Boston Police Department and who played a critical role in the Boston Marathon bombings investigation, says the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday will be investigated thoroughly at the local, state, and federal levels to prevent it from happening again.

“They can’t fail because the one mistake they make the one challenge that occurs on their watch can be fatal,” said Linskey told Boston 25 News.

The shooter set up on the rooftop of a building with a long gun roughly 200 yards from the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania opening fire at Donald Trump and the crowd and killing one and injuring other.

An officer reportedly spotted the shooter on the rooftop moments before but retreated after the suspect pointed the gun.

Secret Service agents shot and killed the shooter.

With the dust now settling from the assassination attempt that’s left the country wondering ‘What might change for these events moving forward?

“That plan is implemented by local law enforcement and the local secret service jurisdiction … there’s gonna be a lot of crossing i’s and dotting t’s perimeters will probably be pushed out resources will be added,” Linksey said.

Linskey worked with the Secret Service through many political events in the city and advised waiting for a full report on what happened Saturday before jumping to conclusionsand said that even the best security plans can be compromised.

“We had an amazing robust security plan when the marathon bombing attacks occurred … but can we get better?” Linskey said.

The RNC is just hours away and the DNC following shortly after. Linskey has been in contact with officials who say there will be heightened security in Milwaukee this week but the success of the event will be based on communication between multiple agencies

“The assistance of other law enforcement authorities to surge resources to help them support both the RNC and DNC current campaigns as well as the current protectees,” Linskey said.

