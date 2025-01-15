‘This was targeted’: Search for gunman continues as girl shot in face in Easton fights for her life

EASTON, Mass. — Police are still working to track down suspects after a teenage girl was shot in the face at an apartment complex in Easton just as children were returning home from school.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Avalon apartment complex on Robert Drive around 2:30 p.m. found the girl suffering from a serious gunshot wound, Easton police told Boston 25 News.

“Shots fired, shots fired! This kid’s been hit!” an emergency official can be heard yelling in police scanner audio obtained by Boston 25 News. “Stept it up! Step it up!”

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital before being flown to a Boston-area hospital, police told Boston 25 News. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police believe the suspects in the shooting drove away from the area before officers responded.

“There were no suspects on scene and they had already fled prior,” Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said during a news conference after the shooting. “We don’t believe this was a random act. We believe this was targeted.”

Boone added, “It was a horrific scene, yeah, for the officers involved absolutely.”

The victim lives at the Avalon apartment complex, according to investigators.

Easton police said officers from Mansfield and Brockton were also at separate crimes in their respective communities that are believed to be connected to the shooting.

State police detectives assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office are assisting Easton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

