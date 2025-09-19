Search for Mass. man ‘scaling down’ after extensive hunt for clues in his disappearance comes up dry

AUBURN, Mass. — Authorities are “scaling down” the search for a missing Massachusetts man after an extensive hunt for clues in his disappearance came up dry this week.

Dozens of officers in Auburn spent Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday scouring wooded areas, bodies of water, and along train tracks for 58-year-old Darren Cyr, who was reported missing by his family on Sept. 12.

“Without new information, we will be scaling down our search efforts, but we are not giving up,” the Auburn Police Department announced in an update on Facebook. “We will continue to search in different ways and use every resource available to locate Mr. Cyr.”

Police first warned the public to avoid the Mill Street neighborhood on Tuesday “to avoid contaminating the area.”

Search teams then spent Wednesday and Thursday scouring the southside of town from Route 20 at Millbury Street to Cumberland Farms at the intersection of South Street, as well as Elm Street east to the Millbury town line, and areas surrounding the train tracks and power lines.

Despite the exhaustive efforts, which included multiple K9 teams, helicopters, dive teams, and drones, no signs pointing to Cyr’s whereabouts were uncovered.

“At this time, we do not have a clothing description. He does not have any devices with him that we are aware of to help track his location,” the department said.

Investigators believe Cyr left the Mill Street area on Sunday, Sept. 14, around 1 a.m.

Homeowners and business owners in the area are asked to review exterior surveillance cameras in the hopes that video of Cyr may have been captured between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, according to police. Hunters with trail cameras in the Route 20 area have also been asked to review footage.

Cyr is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information that could assist this investigation is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department Detective Bureau at 508-832-7777.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

