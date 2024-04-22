Search for final 4 jurors in Karen Read Murder trial continues today

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Karen Read murder trial is slated to resume Monday morning with the questioning of another batch of prospective jurors.

The current juror count is at 12 but four alternates still need to be seated before opening statements can begin at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Read is accused of running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard outside the home of another police officer in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s lawyers claim she is being framed in a massive cover-up, and that feds have been investigating the probe into O’Keefe’s death.

A buffer zone that includes metal barricades and orange traffic drums has been set up for Read’s trial and no one is allowed to demonstrate with signs within 200 feet of the courthouse.

Read’s lawyers want to change the layout of the courtroom where her murder trial is taking place, court records show.

The defense, comprised of David Yannetti and Alan Jackson, has asked Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone to move the location of the jury box so jurors can clearly see the faces of witnesses when testimony begins, according to filings obtained by Boston 25 News.

Yannetti and Jackson argue in the filings that the current setup of the court “violates her [Karen Read] constitutional right to confrontation because numerous members of the jury will be unable to observe the faces of the witnesses who testify against her.”

The trial is expected to last between 6 and 7 weeks.

