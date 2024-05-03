Karen Read murder trial shifts outside court with jurors visiting scene of John O’Keefe’s death

CANTON, Mass. — The Karen Read murder trial shifts outside the courtroom on Friday as jurors are slated to travel to Canton to view the scene where Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in the snow in January 2022.

The court-conducted view comes after three days of testimony from first responders who were called to the scene of O’Keefe’s death at 34 Fairview Road on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges in O’Keefe’s death.

Prosecutors say Read dropped O’Keefe off at a house party just after midnight and as she made a three-point turn, she allegedly struck O’Keefe before driving away. The defense alleges state and local law enforcement officials have framed her and allowed the real killer to go free.

On Thursday, those first responders testified that they tried to resuscitate O’Keefe. Dashcam video from a Canton police cruiser was also played, showing blizzard conditions at the scene.

They were also questioned about what Read did or did not say as they prepared to transport O’Keefe to the hospital.

Two more Canton first responders said that they heard Read making incriminating statements. But one was questioned if he had ever shared Read’s admission before.

“She just repeated the phrase over and over again. I hit him, I hit him,” Canton Fire Lt. Anthony Flematti recalled. Firefighter Katie McLaughlin also said Read repeated, “I hit him.”

But when defense attorney Alan Jackson asked, “Have you ever said that in any context either to the police or to the grand jury before today?” Flematti said, “I don’t recall.”

McLaughlin said another woman on scene told Read she was hysterical and needed to calm down. McLaughlin also said she did not follow up because she had to drive the ambulance and it was said in front of a police officer.

But one Canton firefighter said he heard something else.

Attorney David Yannetti questioned Lt. Francis Walsh, asking, “It was very easy for you to discern that her words were he’s dead, he’s [expletive] dead. Correct?” “Correct,” said Walsh.

After court, Yannetti commented on the testimony heard Thursday.

“I think they were all over the map, weren’t they? Everybody had a different version of what was said and I think much of it was unreliable,” he said.

