Scouting Boston honors environmental, energy leaders at 128 Good Scout Awards

WALTHAM, Mass. — Scouting Boston recently honored two leaders in the environmental, engineering and energy fields at their annual Good Scout Awards Luncheon.

The youth development organization honored Catherine Finneran, vice president of Transmission Project Development, Siting and Project Services at Eversource, and Arthur Mabbett, chairman and CEO of Mabbett & Associates, Inc., a leading environmental engineering firm.

Scouting Boston’s 128 Good Scout Awards Luncheon honors exceptional leaders along the Route 128 corridor who embody the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law, making a lasting impact on their communities through service, leadership, innovation, and integrity.

The honorees’ backgrounds represent Scouting Boston’s dedication to providing hands-on learning opportunities that inspire youth and equip them with skills to pursue careers in STEM professions.

“Catherine and Arthur are role models for our Scouts in every sense of the word,” Scouting Boston CEO & Scout Executive John Judge said.

