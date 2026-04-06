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Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, from left, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Celtics guard Derrick White, Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara and Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet cheers to the launch of their beers brewed in collaboration with Samuel Adams at the Our City. Our Beer." Launch Event on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams)
By Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston athletes, new and old, gathered at Sam Adams Brewery on Saturday to celebrate with fans for the launch of a new variety pack of brews.

The “Our City. Our Beer” variety pack features four different types of beer, commemorating the four athletes: Derrick White, Garrett Crochet, Julian Edelman, and Zdeno Chara.

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“At Sam Adams, we live and breathe Boston sports. With the ‘Our City. Our Beer.’ Variety Pack, we’ve bottled up that spirit to double down on being the beer for Boston sports fans,” said John McElhenny, senior brand manager, Samuel Adams. “Partnering with Derrick, Garrett, Julian and Zdeno let us capture that energy; whether it’s a citrusy (Derrick) White Ale or a caramel malty Julian Edel-Brau Lager, these brews were crafted meticulously to give fans a taste of Boston pride in every sip.”

The All-Star lineup of beers includes:

(Derrick) White Ale

  • Style: Wheat Ale
  • Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.3%
  • Flavor Notes: Vibrant citrus flavor with a touch of spice; smooth, complex finish
  • Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, malted wheat, flaked wheat
  • Special Ingredients: Orange zest, lemon zest, coriander, rose hips, hibiscus, plum, grains of paradise and anise
  • On Draft: March-May

Crochet’s Pale Ale

  • Style: American Pale Ale
  • Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.8%
  • Flavor Notes: Zesty, intense citrus hops; tropical aroma; crisp finish
  • Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, malted wheat, blonde roasted oats
  • Hop Varieties: Simcoe, Centennial, Cascade, Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic
  • On Draft: June-August

Julian Edel-Brau Lager

  • Style: Lager
  • Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 6.2%
  • Flavor Notes: Malt-forward flavor with notes of caramel and toffee; balanced by light herbal hops
  • Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, Caramel 60, CaraRed, Melanoidin
  • Hop Varieties: Tettnang Noble hops
  • On Draft: September-November

Big Z Pilsner

  • Style: Pilsner
  • Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.0%
  • Flavor Notes: Crisp and bold with subtle malt sweetness; delicate floral hop character
  • Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend
  • Hop Varieties: Hallertau, Tettnang
  • On Draft: December-February
  • Always In Season

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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