School bus involved in crash in Bolton

BOLTON, Mass. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Bolton on Tuesday afternoon.

The bus collided with a Honda Element at the intersection of Main Street and Burnham Road in Bolton just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

An initial investigation indicates that the school bus was exiting Burnham Road to enter Main Street (Route 117) where it struck the Honda, which was traveling westbound on Main Street, according to Bolton police.

No students were on the school bus and only the driver was inside the vehicle, according to police.

The Honda was carrying just the driver and one passenger.

Neither driver reported injuries following the crash but the HOnda passenger in the Honda was suffered minor injuries. They were evaluated by EMS at the scene but declined transport to the hospital, according to Bolton police.

The Bolton Police Department is conducting an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

