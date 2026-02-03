San Francisco bar offers a slice of New England life before Super Bowl LX

The Connecticut Yankee bar in San Francisco, an unassuming blue building in the heart of the city, has become a spontaneous watering hole for Patriots fan in the area for Super Bowl LX.

Owned and managed by New England native Jonathan Breuer, the bar provides a dedicated space for Patriots supporters to gather on the West Coast. The venue is filled with sports memorabilia and jerseys, creating an environment that many patrons describe as a “home away from home” for the local fan base.

Breuer, the manager and owner of Connecticut Yankee, grew up in New England before moving to the West Coast. He said owning a Boston-themed establishment was a goal he had since his youth.

“In my senior yearbook was to own a Boston bar. And it happened 20 something years later,” Breuer said.

The bar’s interior is decorated with jerseys and memorabilia that represent both the current team and its past history.

The venue attracts local residents from the Bay Area as well as visitors from across the country.

One patron told Boston 25 the bar has become a personal landmark.

“My license plate is hung up in the bathroom here. Like, this has been my home,” he said. “Just, it’s one of the best feelings to be able to walk in here. It’s fun here. We’re like family here.”

The bar will host events throughout the week, including a viewing party for the big game on Sunday.

