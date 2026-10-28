‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ cast reuniting in Beverly for 30th anniversary

BEVERLY, Mass. — A little ’90s magic is coming back to the North Shore this Halloween.

Melissa Joan Hart and her “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” co-stars are reuniting in Beverly to celebrate 30 years since the show debuted.

The cast will share behind-the-scenes stories, skits, music, and memories from the seven-season hit, which was set in a fictional Massachusetts town.

The show followed Sabrina as she learned to navigate life as a witch with the help of her aunts, Hilda and Zelda.

The Beverly reunion will kick off a multi-city tour, with a second show scheduled for Sunday in Providence.

The Beverly event will be held Saturday night at The Cabot.

For more information on tickets, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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