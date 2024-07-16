Rutland man arrested on child rape charges, police say

RUTLAND, Mass. — A Rutland man has been arrested on child rape charges, authorities announced Tuesday.

Shawn Baillargeon, 54, of Rutland, is charged with aggravated rape of a child, rape of a child, and indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, according to the Rutland Police Department.

Detectives launched an investigation into Baillargeon on May 30, 2024, after receiving multiple complaints of past sexual assaults that occurred in Rutland “over several years.”

Rutland officers arrested Baillargeon on Tuesday morning with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police troopers and transported him to East Brookfield District Court for arraignment.

“The Rutland Police Department would like to commend the bravery of the victims in this case who came forward,” Lieutenant Daniel Collinge wrote in a news release. “We encourage all victims of sexual abuse to come forward, and we promise to do everything in our power to offer support.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

