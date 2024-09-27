Runaway construction truck nearly strikes Bellingham detail officer, police say

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — An unmanned construction truck nearly spelled disaster for a detail officer and oncoming traffic Friday morning, according to authorities.

Bellingham Police say an unoccupied large truck belonging to a contractor on Hartford Avenue began to roll away from the worksite. The runaway truck nearly hit one of the traffic detail officers nearby, but thankfully missed.

The detail officer then quickly alerted oncoming traffic of the danger, avoiding a potentially tragic situation.

The truck rolled into a fire hydrant where it came to a stop.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation by Bellingham Police and the MSP Truck Team.

Bellingham runaway truck (Bellingham Police Department)

