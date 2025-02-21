Roxbury man caught with more than $20k in fraudulent checks, 16 grams of crack, police say

BOSTON — Officers arrested a Roxbury man early Friday morning following a traffic stop for allegedly possessing drugs and almost thirty fraudulent checks.

26-year-old Kewin Paul is charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200, possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also issued a Massachusetts Uniform Citation for various auto law violations.

Boston Police say around 2 a.m., officers patrolling the Blue Hill Avenue area saw a vehicle with excessive window tint making unsafe lane changes and driving recklessly through two red lights.

The patrol officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near Warren Street and Woodbine Avenue. The driver, identified as Paul, allegedly told officers his license was suspended.

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and found two plastic bags of crack cocaine and multiple checks with various names and companies on them, none of which were issued to Paul, according to investigators.

In total, police seized 29 checks worth approximately $24,078.77 and 16 grams of crack cocaine.

Paul was arrested without incident and will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

