Roslindale man charged with crashing stolen car into Cambridge building, seriously injuring one

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A Roslindale man was arrested in connection with a crash into a Cambridge building that left one person seriously injured.

Cambridge police said that shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, nearby agencies were notified that a vehicle reported stolen to the Boston Police Department was headed toward Cambridge and Massachusetts Avenue.

Officers attempted a motor vehicle stop near Massachusetts Avenue and Avenue Street, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue the car because of safety concerns.

Minutes later, Cambridge Emergency Communications received multiple 911 calls reporting that the car had crashed into a commercial building at Waverly and Erie streets.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the car had been stolen. Witnesses reported that the driver and sole occupant, identified as Powell, exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. Police located Powell a short distance away and arrested him. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of his injuries.

Authorities later learned that the crash also struck an uninvolved bystander, who was extricated by firefighters and taken to the hospital with very serious injuries.

Powell was arraigned Monday on charges including leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

