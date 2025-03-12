Rollover crash involving car carrier snarling morning traffic on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A rollover crash involving a car carrier is snarling traffic on Interstate 290 in Worcester on Wednesday morning.

The car carrier was transporting two vehicles when it overturned on the eastbound side of the highway.

Only one lane of traffic was getting by the scene of the wreck.

Aerial video showed multiple emergency vehicles working to upright the carrier.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

