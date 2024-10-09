Victim beaten with hockey stick following NH road rage incident, police say

SALEM, N.H. — A suspect is facing charges after allegedly beating a man with a hockey stick following a road rage incident in September.

Salem Police say on September 13, Officer Benoit responded to a report of an assault at the Icenter on Lowell Road. While on scene, he discovered that a suspect had assaulted a victim with a hockey stick, causing the victim to fall and hit his head on a metal pole.

The adult male victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries.

After a lengthy investigation, police say it was discovered that two drivers were involved in a road rage incident on Route 93 earlier that day. A short time later, one of the drivers arrived at the Icenter and believed they had seen the other driver at the rink, so they began arguing, leading to the hockey stick assault.

Details of the road rage incident were not immediately available.

Salem Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, who they declined to identify.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group