Unconscious surfer pulled from NH waters by good Samaritans

RYE, N.H. — A man was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after being pulled from the water at a popular swim spot.

Officers responding to Jenness State Beach around 3:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious surfer found lifeguards performing life-saving care on the man, according to Rye Police.

The man was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say other surfers at the beach noticed something was wrong and pulled him from the water.

A preliminary investigation suggests he sustained a medical emergency while on his surfboard.

No further information was immediately available.

