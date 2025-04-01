Three Mass. men arrested, one on the lam following daytime shooting in NH, police say

EXETER, N.H. — After arresting three men, authorities are searching for a fourth suspect after reports of a shooting on Tuesday.

Luis Rosado, 20, of Worcester, Luis Negron, 20, of Lowell, and Xavier Deleon, 19, of Lawrence, were all charged with resisting arrest/detention.

According to Exeter Police, officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area of the Swasey Town Forest around 12:24 p.m. found four people, two of which were carrying a handgun and another who was wearing a ski mask.

The four men fled into the woods towards a construction development.

Out of an abundance of caution, police ordered area schools to lock down.

One of the armed suspects was quickly apprehended, while two others were found emerging from the wood line near Industrial Drive, and were subsequently arrested.

Police say a second gun was recovered, although they’re still looking for a fourth suspect.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group