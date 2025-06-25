Suspect that prompted shelter-in-place in NH town taken into custody, police say

DEERFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police took a suspect into custody Tuesday night after asking residents in Deerfield to shelter in place.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time and it’s unclear if they will face any charges. Troopers don’t believe there’s any active threat to the public.

A suspect has been taken into custody. Troopers do not believe there is any active threat to public safety at this time. More information to follow. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 25, 2025

Earlier in the evening, all residents within a 2-mile radius of 23 Old Candia Road in Deerfield were asked to stay inside with their doors and windows closed and locked while troopers looked for a suspect they say may be armed.

Troopers, K9s, and other law enforcement personnel canvassed the area.

Police say updates will be provided as they become available.

Troopers are searching for a possibly armed suspect in Deerfield. Residents in the area of Old Candia Road are asked to shelter in place: stay inside with doors and windows closed and locked. Troopers, K9s and other uniformed police personnel will be working within the perimeter. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 25, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

