Suspect that prompted shelter-in-place in NH town taken into custody, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
DEERFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police took a suspect into custody Tuesday night after asking residents in Deerfield to shelter in place.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time and it’s unclear if they will face any charges. Troopers don’t believe there’s any active threat to the public.

Earlier in the evening, all residents within a 2-mile radius of 23 Old Candia Road in Deerfield were asked to stay inside with their doors and windows closed and locked while troopers looked for a suspect they say may be armed.

Troopers, K9s, and other law enforcement personnel canvassed the area.

Police say updates will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

