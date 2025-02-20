Police: NH man pulls gun on victim for playing music too loud while waiting for child’s school bus

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim who was waiting to pick up his child from a school bus on Tuesday.

David Belo, 54, of Manchester, is charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

Around 3:40 p.m., police say a 911 caller told responding officers he was parked in front of 91 Russell Street waiting for his child’s school bus and listening to his music loudly.

He told officers a man, later identified as Belo, cane up to the car and told him to turn the music down and threatened him.

Belo then went into a nearby building and returned holding a gun, pointing it at the victim, according to authorities. The victim immediately fled the area.

Manchester Police responded to the scene and say Belo didn’t initially comply with their orders to come out of the building.

After a brief stand-off, Belo was taken into custody.

His bail was set at $500.

