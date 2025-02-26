Officer-involved shooting at NH business under investigation, AG says

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A person was shot by police following an incident at a New Hampshire business on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Attorney General John M. Formella says the incident began when Londonderry Police were called to the Planet Fitness on Orchard View Drive for a report of shots fired.

Responding officers found a subject and during that encounter, the AG’s office says the officers shot the subject. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Londonderry Police for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

