NH man charged in drunk driving crash that killed one, injured another, police say

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday after allegedly causing a serious crash while drunk that killed one person and injured another.

Ryan Dooley, 23, of Londonderry was charged with negligent homicide-DUI, negligent homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless operation, and driving while intoxicated.

According to police, Dooley was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 in the area of 63 Hall Road around 6:30 p.m. when he collided with a 2022 Honda Civic.

Authorities say they received additional 911 calls reporting two people were trapped in the wreckage.

Responding officers found the driver and passenger of the Honda trapped, suffering from serious injuries.

First responders applied a tourniquet to the driver’s leg, and were eventually able to free both driver and passenger from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with serious injuries.

The passenger was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The identity of the deceased passenger is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification.

Dooley, who was driving the Ford and appeared uninjured, allegedly showed signs of intoxication while speaking to officers at the scene.

He was evaluated by EMS but refused further treatment.

Dooley was arrested and held on preventative detention pending his arraignment in Derry District Court on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation, although both speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, according to police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group