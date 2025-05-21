Homicide investigation underway in NH town, AG says

DERRY, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Rockingham County town on May 19.

According to Attorney General John Formella, officers responding to a call for assistance outside a business on Peabody Annex Road in Derry found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials have identified him as 41-year-old Gui Lin.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Lin’s cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest with perforation of the heart, the manner of which was homicide.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at mcu@dos.nh.gov. Tips and related information can also be provided anonymously by calling 603-MCU-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

